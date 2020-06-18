First woman held at McNeil Island facility for violent sexual predators living in Cheney

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The first woman classified by the state as a sexually violent predator has now moved to Cheney.

Laura McCollum was convicted of first-degree rape of a child in July 1990. She raped an 18-month old girl for whom she was providing daycare. She was sentenced to prison; after her release, a jury agreed that she was a sexually violent predator and she was civilly committed to the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island.

In mid-April, McCollum was released and she moved to north Spokane. As long as she registers as a sex offender, she can come and go as she pleases.

McCollum has now moved to Cheney, in the 100 block of Third Street.

