First two COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Bonner County

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) has confirmed the first two deaths caused by COVID-19 complications in Bonner County.

The two were an elderly man and woman, both in their 80s.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones during this difficult time,” said PHD Director, Lora Whalen.

So far, PHD says they have reported 68 COVID-related deaths in the area — 44 in Kootenai County, three in Benewah, one in Boundary and 18 in Shoshone County.

