First the rain then the wind, wind advisory until 8 p.m. Monday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in place for much of central and Eastern Washington. The advisory will go to 8 p.m. in our area so batten down the hatches.

Monwindadvisory[1]

Scattered showers are possible again tomorrow morning and overnight lows will be at or below freezing. We also have the potential for a bit of light snow.

Monnightslows[1]

Warming trends will lead us into Tuesday, then scattered rain showers and less wind.  We will still hold onto temperatures that are below average.

Montuesdayhighs[1]

Shower potential stays with us through Thursday and could have you going outdoors for shorter periods of time as you duck these showers.

Mondayplanning[1]

 

 

