First the rain then the wind, wind advisory until 8 p.m. Monday – Mark

The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in place for much of central and Eastern Washington. The advisory will go to 8 p.m. in our area so batten down the hatches.

Scattered showers are possible again tomorrow morning and overnight lows will be at or below freezing. We also have the potential for a bit of light snow.

Warming trends will lead us into Tuesday, then scattered rain showers and less wind. We will still hold onto temperatures that are below average.

Shower potential stays with us through Thursday and could have you going outdoors for shorter periods of time as you duck these showers.