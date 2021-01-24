First snowfall of 2021 sprinkles the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — The first snowfall of 2021 is coming down in Spokane!
The National Weather Service says a light snow will be coming down across the Inland Northwest Sunday evening into Monday morning. According to their snow map, it will not be more than an inch anywhere except for the mountain passes.
NWS warns that snowfall brings potentially dangerous driving conditions, and they urge drivers Monday morning to use caution when commuting to work, especially in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
