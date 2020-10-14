First, second rounds of 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship to be played in Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Wikimedia Commons

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first and second rounds of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship will be held in Spokane.

The University of Idaho will serve as the host and games will be played at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The first two rounds of this year’s tournament were supposed to be played in Spokane, but were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-round games will also be played in Brooklyn, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Memphis, Omaha, Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City in 2024. The Final Four is set to be played at the University of Dayton in Ohio.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.