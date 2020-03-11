First round of results shows Biden taking a narrow lead over Sanders in Spokane County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first round of election results for the 2020 presidential primary shows former Vice President Joe Biden taking a narrow lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in Spokane County.

Results show Biden leading with 16.7% of the vote to Sanders’ 16.5%. Michael Bloomberg follows with 8.1%.

Results show President Donald Trump ahead with 46.9% of the vote in Spokane County.

You can keep track of results as they come in HERE.

