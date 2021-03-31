First responders help woman deliver granddaughter on side of Grant County road

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A woman helped deliver her newborn granddaughter on the side of a Grant County road with help from local first responders.

On Friday night, Wanda Rand was driving with her pregnant daughter, Martina Medrano, when she went into labor. They were driving westbound on I-90 near the Grant County/Adams County line when she called 911 for help.

A Spokane Communications Officer received the 911 call and passed it along to the Multi-Agency Communications Center in Grant County. The Washington State Patrol in Spokane and Wenatchee were also informed of what was going on.

Rand and Medrano exited the highway near Road U SE and stopped on Frontage Road. Communications Officer Summer Mann started giving Rand delivery instructions and Medrano delivered her daughter, Betty, in the back of their vehicle. Two WSP Troopers, Nick Palmer and Taylor Scott, arrived shortly after the birth.

The newborn was unresponsive and Mann helped deliver instructions to the troopers to help the baby start breathing again.

Baby Betty was breathing and crying just before aid arrived in the area, and was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.

Rand said her granddaughter is doing well, but remains hospitalized in the Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit at a Spokane hospital. She is expected to be released soon.

WSP recently learned this was Mann’s first 911 delivery and said she was “simply outstanding.”

