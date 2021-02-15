First responder truck hit by car while at the scene of a traffic violation

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles



















SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley Fire Department truck was on the scene of a traffic violation when it was struck by another car.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous driving conditions Monday, and first responders have been at the site of several crashes and spinouts around the region.

A Spokane Valley Fire Department truck was on westbound Sullivan, at the scene of a moving violation, when another car struck it. The battalion chief in the truck was not injured.

The Fire Department is urging drivers to slow down and pull over for first responders.

