First prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Idaho State Correctional Center

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho reported its first inmate in the state to test positive for COVID-19, Governor Brad Little said Wednesday.

The inmate was being housed at the Idaho State Correctional Center.

“As one of the last states to have a confirmed coronavirus case in our inmate population, the Idaho Department of Correction has had several months to prepare for a positive case and take the necessary precautions to reduce the likelihood of spread,” said Governor Little.

Little said he is confident the facility’s plan going forward will meet the health and safety needs of everyone in IDOC. You can read more about how IDOC is responding to the pandemic HERE.

