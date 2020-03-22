First person tests positive for COVID-19 in Adams County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The first person has tested positive for coronavirus in Adams County, health officials confirmed Saturday.

The Othello Community Hospital has warned the Adams County Health Department of the patient, and says all people who could have come in contact with that person have been notified.

The patient is currently at quarantined at home.

Health officials are investigating three other possible cases, which they say are linked to the first case.

In the meantime, Adams County health officials are reminding people to practice social distancing.

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.