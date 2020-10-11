First layer of snow coats Washington’s mountain passes

FERRY CO., Wash. — The first traces of snow have been spotted on Washington’s mountain passes.

Footage captured by a Washington State Department of Transportation camera shows a thin layer of snow covering a portion of Sherman Pass near milepost 320.

“Seems like just yesterday it was 70 degrees… oh wait it was,” WSDOT tweeted.

What is this that I see!?!? Seems like just yesterday it was 70 degrees… oh wait it was. If you are traveling over any high elevation mountains be prepared for snow… yes snow… drive safe this weekend. pic.twitter.com/QUimbGr713 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 10, 2020

Stevens Pass is also seeing snow. You can check here for updates on road conditions.

