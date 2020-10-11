First layer of snow coats Washington’s mountain passes
FERRY CO., Wash. — The first traces of snow have been spotted on Washington’s mountain passes.
Footage captured by a Washington State Department of Transportation camera shows a thin layer of snow covering a portion of Sherman Pass near milepost 320.
“Seems like just yesterday it was 70 degrees… oh wait it was,” WSDOT tweeted.
Stevens Pass is also seeing snow. You can check here for updates on road conditions.
READ: Snow could fall on local mountain passes this weekend
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.