First graders will be back in the classroom starting Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — First graders at Spokane Public Schools will be heading back to the classroom starting Monday.

The district began phasing kindergarteners back into the classroom on October 5, after receiving a go-ahead from the Spokane Regional Health District. Superintendent Adam Swinyard says they will begin introducing first graders into the classroom on November 9.

Similar to kindergarteners, first graders will return in a phased A/B approach, with the second group returning November 10 and all students joining schedules on the 20th.

The district is also hoping to phase second graders back into in-person learning, starting November 30.

