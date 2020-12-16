First COVID vaccines expected to arrive in the Inland Northwest Wednesday

Hector Amezcua UC Davis Medical Center nurse Heather Donaldson prepares to inoculate a staff member with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Sacramento, Calif.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coronavirus vaccines are set to arrive in the Inland Northwest as early as Wednesday.

Providence and MultiCare have not said when they expect to begin administering vaccines locally, but did say they are expected to arrive in Spokane by Wednesday. The first vaccines in Washington were administered to front line workers at UW Medicine on Tuesday.

Kootenai Health had planned to begin administering vaccines by Wednesday, but the Panhandle Health District said the shipment have not yet arrived. They now expect for those vaccines to arrive in North Idaho by Friday.

Meantime, Kootenai Health is closing to visitors starting Wednesday. The move was driven by the unchecked spread of COVID-19 across North Idaho. Officials said this will protect patients and staff members from COVID-19 exposures.

As is the plan across the country, high-risk healthcare workers in both Spokane and North Idaho will be the first to receive the vaccine.

