First COVID-related death reported in Boundary County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho — The Panhandle Health District reported the first COVID-related death in Boundary County on Wednesday.

The man was in his 70s and had been hospitalized due to complications with the virus.

This is the 40th death reported in North Idaho. The majority of those who have died from the virus have been Kootenai County residents, but deaths have also been reported in Benewah and Shoshone Counties.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” PHD Director Lora Whalen said.

READ: Over 100 Idaho nursing homes struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to IDHW

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.