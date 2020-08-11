First COVID death reported in Benewah County

BENEWAH CO., Idaho — The first COVID-related death has been reported in Benewah County.

The Panhandle Health District said the man was in his 60s and had been hospitalized at Benewah Community Hospital due to complications from the virus.

The man’s death marks the 19th COVID-related death in North Idaho; 16 Kootenai County and two Shoshone County residents have died from the virus.

“BCH is saddened to hear that one of our community members has passed away from COVID-19,” said Chuck Lloyd, CEO Benewah Community Hospital. “BCH had the honor of caring for this community member for a short period of time before they were transferred to a higher level of care. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. BCH is committed to ensuring that our community, staff, and healthcare providers remain safe and healthy.”

