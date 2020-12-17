First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in N. Idaho, Kootenai Health to begin administering them Friday

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coronavirus vaccines have arrived in North Idaho and health care workers will be vaccinated as early as Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Panhandle Health District said they received 1,950 doses in their initial shipment, with 975 of those going to Kootenai Health.

The PHD is now working to distribute the rest to other health care facilities across North Idaho’s five counties. As is the case across the country, the first people to receive the vaccines will be high-risk health care workers.

Spokane County has also received its initial shipment of the vaccines and will also begin administering them Friday.

