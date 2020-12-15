First COVID-19 vaccinations administered to Washington health care workers

SEATTLE, Wash. — The first COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington state.

Frontline workers at UW Medicine received the vaccinations shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday. The first doses were delivered to Seattle Monday and are expected to arrive in Spokane by Wednesday.

Providence and MultiCare have not said when they expect to begin administering the vaccines locally, but did say they will be given to area healthcare workers who are at the highest-risk of the virus.

Vaccinations are underway across the country. The first vaccine administered in the U.S. went to a critical care nurse in New York on Monday.

Shots are being prioritized to those on the front lines of the pandemic and will soon be administered to people in long-term care facilities. They are expected to be available to the general public in the spring.

