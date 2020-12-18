First COVID-19 vaccinations administered in N. Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Frontline workers in North Idaho have started receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

Kootenai Health posted photos of the “First Five” health care workers getting their shots Friday morning. Of those providers, two are critical care physicians, one is a hospitalist physician, another is a respiratory therapist and the fifth is a critical care nurse.

The Panhandle Health District received 1,950 doses of the Pzifer vaccine in its first shipment; 975 went to Kootenai Health and the others will be distributed to health care facilities across North Idaho.

Additional vaccinations are expected in the coming days.

Meantime, the first vaccine was also administered in Spokane County Friday morning. A transplant physician at Providence Sacred Heart got the first shot at 5:45 a.m.

