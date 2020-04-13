First COVID-19 death reported in Stevens County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

STEVENS CO., Wash. — The Northeast Tri County Health District reported the first COVID-19 death in Stevens County on Monday.

The patient was previously in critical condition. The health district did not provide specifics about the patient.

“With this loss being deeply felt by our entire community, this is an unfortunate reminder of the importance of staying home, social distancing and only going out for essential activities. We must continue our efforts to protect each other and our communities during this outbreak,” the health department said in a release.

The Northeast Tri County Health District serves Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens Counties. As of Monday, there is one positive case in North Ferry county, one positive case in South Pend Oreille County and seven cases across Stevens County.

As of Monday, there have been a total of 10,508 cases of COVID-19 and 509 deaths in Washington state.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.