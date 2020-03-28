First COVID-19 death reported in Spokane County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 death in Spokane County on Friday.

Spokane Regional Health says the patient who died was a man in his 80s.

“Our condolences go out to this man’s friends and family. His death is stark reminder of the reality we face as COVID-19 continues to spread in Spokane County.” said Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer with SRHD.

The important thing we need to do now is take the recommended measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and proper respiratory etiquette,” Lutz continued. “It is vital that everyone participates and takes these measures seriously.“

As of Friday, there are 86 confirmed cases in Spokane, but health officials believe there are many more that have gone undiagnosed. As testing continues, SRHD says they expect to see more confirmed cases.

Of the current cases, 11 patients are hospitalized.

