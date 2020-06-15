First COVID-19 death reported in N. Idaho

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Panhandle Health District reported the first COVID-related death in N. Idaho on Monday.

The patient was a man from Kootenai County who was in his 70s. PHD said he had been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

“Our hearts are with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving,” said Lora Whalen, PHD Director. “We’ve all seen reports of COVID-19 related deaths in other states and counties, but losing a friend, and neighbor, reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this pandemic.”

PHD urged the community to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, including practicing social distancing, wearing masks and staying home when sick.

Idaho entered phase 4 on Saturday, though Governor Brad Little said the state almost did not meet the criteria.

