First case of West Nile virus detected in Grant County mosquito population

by Rylee Fitzgerald

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A mosquito sample collected last week tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the seventh detection statewide.

Grant County Mosquito Control District No. 1 reported the detection Wednesday.

Two Washingtonians were diagnosed with West Nile virus disease last year, both infected in Benton and Yakima counties.

Though no human cases were reported from Grant County, the detection of West Nile virus in the mosquito population means there is a potential spread of the virus to humans and other vulnerable species.

“Many of us are enjoying the summer activities that were postponed or cancelled last year, but we do not want anyone to get sick because of a mosquito bite. If you haven’t already been taking steps to prevent mosquito bites, now is a great time to start,” GCHD Environmental Health Manager Stephanie Shopbell said.

Contact your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of a possible West Nile virus infection, especially if you recently had mosquito bites.

