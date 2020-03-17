First case of coronavirus confirmed in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in the Tri-Cities area.

The Benton-Franklin Health District was notified Monday that a Franklin County woman in her 20s tested positive for COVID-19. The woman has underlying health conditions and is being treated at a local hospital.

This case appears to be linked to foreign travel. The health district is working to identify anyone who may have an increased exposure risk because of close contact with this person. It can take over a week to receive test results.

“As public health, we have expected this and have planned for it,” the health district said in a statement. “We are working tirelessly to limit the spread of this illness in our area.”

The health district recommends following these guidelines to help prevent the virus from spreading:

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.

If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, call your regular doctor first.

Stay home when sick.

Even if you aren’t having symptoms, stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing by staying six feet away from other people.

Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

Stay informed.

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.