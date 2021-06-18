First annual Bigfoot Festival kicks off in Metaline Falls Saturday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Mary Cates

SPOKANE, Wash. — He’s been spotted all over Washington and you might have a chance to see him this weekend in Metaline Falls.

The first annual Bigfoot Festival kicks off in the small Washington town this Saturday.

The town-wide event is free and will feature vendors, live music and kid-friendly activities.

There will also be a film festival, Bigfoot 5K race and a presentation from Bigfoot researchers in the Cutter Theatre.

