First Alert 4Cast: High wind watch issued for Sunday, damage possible

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – The Inland Northwest will have to brace for another windstorm, with high winds expected to sweep through the region Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch, with winds from 25-30 miles per hour expected; gusts could reach 50-60 miles per hour.

For perspective, the deadly wind storm that blew through Spokane in January had a peak gust of 71 miles an hour.

The storm could bring down power lines, blow down trees and make travel difficult, with blowing dust possible across the Columbia Basin.

Weather impacting travel on Sunday. Strong west/southwest winds w/blowing dust is expected for many travel corridors. Check the forecast before you head out & follow @wsdot for the latest road conditions. #wawx pic.twitter.com/PCq5vKBhit — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 26, 2021

Peak wind gusts are likely to hit between 6 pm and midnight Sunday.

4 News Now will bring you coverage of the storm as it gets closer. Watch 4 News Now Sunday with chief meteorologist Kris Crocker guiding you through the changing conditions. Also, download the KXLY weather app to get alerts sent right to your phone. Make sure that phone is charged Sunday afternoon, as there’s a possibility thousands could lose power in the storm.

