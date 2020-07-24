First Adams County resident dies from COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

ADAMS CO., Wash. — Health officials reported the first person to die from COVID-19 in Adams County on Thursday.

The man who died was a resident at Coventry House Assisted Living in Othello, but passed away at Kadlec Medical Center. He was in his late 70s.

As of Wednesday, 321 people had tested positive for the virus in Adams County. Othello has seen the highest number of people testing positive in the county, with 311 cases.

