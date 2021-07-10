Spokane’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you looked outside this afternoon, you can see that the air quality is not so crystal clear or even pleasant today and was unhealthy, but now it has improved.

Saturday is starting off with smoky skies, and the National Weather Service Spokane said several wildfires are pushing smoke into the area. They said on their Twitter that unhealthy air is being reported in Pullman, Pomeroy, Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and Camas Prairie, and large fires in Asotin and Snake River are expected to produce more smoke today.

On their Air Quality Index, Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency showed that Spokane has improved from “unhealthy,” back to “moderate” and currently stands at 90. Spokane Clean Air said on their Twitter that wildfire smoke has continued to degrade Spokane’s air quality.

National Weather Service said on their website said near-surface smoke from fires in southeast Washington and Idaho Panhandle will continue to impact air quality. They added people should keep their windows and doors closed to keep air inside their homes as clean as possible; reduce the amount of time spent in smoky areas; avoid vigorous outdoor activities; and stay hydrated.

It’s not just Spokane that has poor air quality, Coeur d’Alene is experiencing it too.

Unhealthy air quality being reported around Pullman, Pomeroy, Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and Camas Prairie this morning. Large fire complexes, Asotin and Snake River, are expected to produce more smoke today. #wawx #idwx Monitor smoke/air quality at: https://t.co/UW3oycbUZa pic.twitter.com/al7Q1Mid2a — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 10, 2021

Elenee Dao Air quality in Spokane on Saturday morning

Melissa Luck Air quality in Coeur dAlene on Saturday

Melissa Luck Air quality in Coeur dAlene on Saturday





This is a developing story.

