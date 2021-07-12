Firefighters put out wildfire burning near Spokane River

by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire crews worked to protect nearby homes from a brushfire burning near the Spokane River late Sunday night.

The fire between North Lindeke and West Summit Blvd. was called in just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Two hand crews, two helicopters, and seven Spokane units were battling the blaze.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said crews continued working to put out that fire through the overnight hours into Monday.

The fire is now contained to three acres. Crews are still working to determine what caused it.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.