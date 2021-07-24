Firefighters working to put out brush fire in Liberty Lake

by Katerina Chryssafis

Spokane County Fire District 8

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening nearby structures on the south side of Appleway Ave. in Liberty Lake.

The Spokane Fire Department was called after several people reported seeing nearby trees on fire. It’s been upgraded to a two alarm fire and other agencies have been called in to help.

The fire is around one acre and is slow moving at this time. No evacuations have been ordered yet.

This is a developing story.

