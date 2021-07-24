Firefighters working to contain wildfire near Fairfield in Spokane Co.

by Elenee Dao

Courtesy of Spokane County Fire District 8

SPOKANE CO., Wash – The Washington Department of Natural Resources says firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that sparked around 5 p.m. Friday near Bradshaw Rd., just a few miles northeast of Fairfield.

A public information officer said it’s burning approximately 40 acres and timber and trees are burning.

The cause is still unknown.

According to Spokane County Fire District 8, there are no evacuations in place.

Several fire departments are out at the scene and air support was used to help fight the fire.

As of this writing, the fire has not been contained yet.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.