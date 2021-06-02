Firefighters rescue dehydrated woman near Glenrose Trailhead
SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters rescued a 61-year-old woman who was disoriented and dehydrated near the Glenrose Trailhead Wednesday afternoon.
A tweet from Spokane County Fire District 8 said firefighters contacted her and worked their way out of the trail after a paramedic did an assessment.
The woman was given water and has returned home.
