Firefighters rescue dehydrated woman near Glenrose Trailhead

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: SCFD8

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters rescued a 61-year-old woman who was disoriented and dehydrated near the Glenrose Trailhead Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from Spokane County Fire District 8 said firefighters contacted her and worked their way out of the trail after a paramedic did an assessment.

6/2/21 144pm @SCFD8 firefighters on scene of a trail rescue from the Glenrose Trailhead pic.twitter.com/sQXxHNy8J6 — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) June 2, 2021

The woman was given water and has returned home.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.