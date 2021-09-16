Firefighters work to put out brush fire near Plummer

PLUMMER, Idaho– Fire crews worked Wednesday night to get control of a brush fire in Idaho near Plummer.

Spokane County Fire District 8 said crews from Spokane and Whitman counties were working with those in Idaho to contain the brush fire. Firefighters said the fire was in some timber near Idaho Road and Painter Road.

Crews did not say how large the fire is. There has also been no word on evacuations.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.