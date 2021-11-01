Firefighters team up with local schools to teach fire safety

by Elise Jawed

SPOKANE, Wash.– The City of Spokane Fire Department is one of six departments nationwide piloting “Sound Off Online.”

The virtual program connects second and third-grade teachers to fire professionals. The program uses evidence of early learning to help kids understand the importance of fire safety.

Sound Off Online will record data to track the progress of the program. The program collaborates with agencies like Young Minds Inspired, Appy and Associates, LLC and Spokane Public Schools.

The Fire Department says that even though the goal of this program is ambitious, they believe it aligns with their mission. They hope Sound Off Online will advance fire education and risk reduction from an early age.

