Firefighters: Significant progress made at Ford Corkscrew Fire

FORD, Wash.– Stevens County Fire District No. 1 shared on Wednesday it was making progress on the Ford Corkscrew Fire.

Firefighters said the fire was 14-percent contained and the perimeter was 100-percent contained. As of Wednesday evening, the fire had burned 14,00o acres.

Firefighters said there was no change in evacuation orders or road closures.

Crews said they were able to make significant progress getting in the dozer lines along the base of the Five Sisters range and up to the head, along with the crews coming in from the west moving east. Four fire bosses and air attacks supported the dozers as they made progress.

Firefighters said crews would be working Wednesday night to strengthen those lines.

Crews said their main objective is to get a line all around the fire and they were close to doing that.

