Firefighters say Christmas lights sparked Spokane Valley house fire

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Firefighters said Christmas lights sparked a house fire in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning.

Spokane Valley Fire received the first report of the fire near N Burns Rd an E Rockwell Ave at 3:15 a.m.

BREAKING Spokane Valley Fire and AMD responded to calls about a structure fire near N Adams and E Rockwell Avenue at 3:15 am. The flames have been extinguished and investigators are currently on the scene. More on Good Morning Northwest @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/FFuIHj3nkU — Aodhan Brown (@_ab_photojourn) December 21, 2021

Three adults and two dogs were inside the house at the time, but all made it out safely. Firefighters are looking for two cats.

Fire crews will assess the damage as the family gets assistance from the Red Cross.

