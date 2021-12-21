Firefighters say Christmas lights sparked Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Firefighters said Christmas lights sparked a house fire in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning.
Spokane Valley Fire received the first report of the fire near N Burns Rd an E Rockwell Ave at 3:15 a.m.
Three adults and two dogs were inside the house at the time, but all made it out safely. Firefighters are looking for two cats.
Fire crews will assess the damage as the family gets assistance from the Red Cross.
