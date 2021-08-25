Firefighters: Revised evacuation statuses set to be announced Wednesday for Ford Corkscrew Fire

FORD, Wash.– Families forced to evacuate because of the Ford Corkscrew Fire could soon know when they can head back home.

On Tuesday, Stevens County Fire District 1 said revised evacuation statuses would be announced at the Wednesday night town hall. Pending operational outcomes, people might be able to go home as soon as Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the fire was 58-percent contained as of Tuesday night. They said great progress was made on building up the lines.

The fire started on Sunday, Aug, 15. It has burned more than 15,000 acres. It forced hundreds of families from their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The town hall where new evacuation noticed are set to be announced will take place at 7 p.m. online. More information will be available here as that time gets closer.

