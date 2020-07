Firefighters quickly gain control of wildfire burning near Ephrata

EPHRATA, Wash. — Firefighters quickly gained control of a wildfire on State Route 17 and State Route 282 in Grant County Monday afternoon.

The fire was burning five miles south of Ephrata. Crews are now mopping up.

Wildfire near SR17 and SR282 5 miles south of Ephrata. Watch for firefighters working near roadway. No other info. @wspd6pio — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 20, 2020

Drivers in the area are asked to watch for firefighters working near the roadway.

