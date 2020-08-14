Level 3, 2 evacuations issued for Sunset Fire near Spokane Airport

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations have been issued for people living near the Sunset Fire in west Spokane. That means they should leave now.

Twenty five homes have already been evacuated.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for people living between Deno to Greenwood. That means they should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

More than 40 personnel from six agencies are fighting the third alarm fire, which is near the Spokane Airport. The fire has burned somewhere between 10 and 25 acres acres, and is being attacked from the air and the ground.

The fire is in a wooded area near Sunset Highway and S. Grove Rd. It is unclear what started the fire, but it has continued to grow.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.

