Firefighters responding to wildfire in Okanogan County

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon, Kaitlin Knapp

Courtesy of Rick Rose

RIVERSIDE, Wash. — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire at Riverside in Okanogan County.

The county Sheriff Tony Hawley said the fire started in a trailer before spreading and becoming a wildfire up a hill.

Deputies told people to possibly get ready to evacuate, but no evacuations have been put in place.

Hawley said the fire started at around 1:55 p.m. and has burned 20-25 acres.

Red Cross was called to help the people in the trailer.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.