Firefighters quickly extinguish fire at vacant South Hill home

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near 53rd and Regal on the South Hill.

When firefighters first arrived, some kids were there and were worried their friend might still be inside.

That information changed the way crews attacked the fire and made things even more dangerous. Fortunately, nobody was found inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



