Firefighters responding to Spokane Valley house fire

by Matthew Kincanon

Credit: Spokane County Fire District 8

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Spokane Valley.

Spokane County Fire District 8 said they are working with Spokane Valley Fire Department to put out the fire at 1906 S. Progress Rd.

The fire started on Saturday morning.

This is a developing story.

