Firefighters battle Spokane Valley apartment fire

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Willowbrook Apartments near Pines and Maxwell in Spokane Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Spokane Valley Fire said the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. after a resident noticed smoke on the third floor floor.

They said neighbors attempted to put the fire out with water before the crews arrived. The fire extended into the attic and across two apartments.

Two firefighters received minor injuries while fighting it, but no residents were injured. A cat and a dog were rescued.

Red Cross is helping six families whose apartments were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

