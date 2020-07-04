Firefighters responding to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Emergency responders are working to treat a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash in Spokane Valley.
Spokane County and Spokane Valley firefighters are responding to the crash on S. Pines Rd.
“As our days are warming, more folks are out enjoying their 2-wheeled rides, please keep an extra eye out,” Spokane County Fire District 8 tweeted.
The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown.
