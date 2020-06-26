Firefighters put out barn fire near Sandpoint airport

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Fire crews responded to barn fire on Bronx Rd and Boyer Rd near the Sandpoint Airport on Friday afternoon.

Authorities on scene said all people inside were able to get out safely and no one suffered any injuries. It is unclear if any animals were inside the barn.

Multiple agencices, including Northside Fire and Selkirk Fire, responded.

