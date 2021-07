No one injured in Browne’s Addition apartment fire

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Spokane Fire Department

Spokane Fire Department



Spokane Fire Department







SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a house fire in Browne’s Addition Wednesday afternoon.

Spokane firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the fire at an apartment on W. Pacific Ave, right next door to the Elk Public House.

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.