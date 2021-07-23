Nelson Creek Fire in Elk stays at 154 acres, 90 percent contained

ELK, Wash. — A fire that started in a house in Elk on Friday has remained at 154 acres (less than half a square mile) and more of it has been contained.

On Friday, July 23, firefighters responded to a house fire at 13000 E. Nelson Rd. where the garage was fully engulfed and extended into the home. The fire grew to be a brush fire.

Earlier on Tuesday, James Heaton, Public Information Officer with the Southern Area Gray Team, said evacuation levels were down to Level 1, but later that night they were removed.

The team said the fire is 90 percent contained and 35 personnel were working on it on Wednesday. There has been no new growth of the fire.

Crews will continue to improve fire lines while extinguishing hot spots.

Fire Chief Dan Williams of Spokane County Fire District 4 said on Friday that some propane tanks exploded, and other resources from Pend Oreille came to help.

No injuries have been reported, but one structure has been lost.

This is a developing story.

