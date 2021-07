Firefighters responding to brush fire near Dishman Hills

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: District 8

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire on Sargent Rd near Dishman Hills Conservation Land.

Crews from District 8, Spokane Valley Fire and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene.

7/2/21 212pm @SCFD8 firefighters are currently working alongside @SpokaneValleyFD @SpokaneValleyFF @waDNR_fire on a brush fire on Sargent Rd. Near Dishman Hills Conservation Land pic.twitter.com/rjnAVInwEM — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) July 2, 2021

It is not clear how many acres have burned, nor how the fire started.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.