Airway Heights fire started by cigarette light, level 1 evacuations issued

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Evacuations have been downgraded to level 1 for people living near a 20-acre brush fire in Airway Heights. Level 1 means get ready to leave.

The evacuations affect the area between Highway 2 and Greenwood Rd to Russel Rd and Grove Rd.

Gusts went up to 20 mph at times, which Spokane County Fire District 10 Chief Ken Johnson says could push the fire and the embers can carry with the flames.

Johnson said the fire was started by a lighter. A man was seen walking along the road walking with it.

That man is in the Spokane County Jail on a reckless burning charge.

“So even though it doesn’t seem like a fire can spread that fast, there’s enough there on the surface fuels. We call it the one hour fuels and stuff — it dries out real quick,” Johnson explained.

Multiple agencies, including District 10, Spokane Fire and the Department of Natural Resources are responding to get the fire under control.

Johnson says firefighters will be monitoring the fire throughout the night.

This is a developing story.