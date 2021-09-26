Firefighters responded to fire at downtown Spokane church

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters responded to a church fire in downtown Spokane Sunday afternoon.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire was at the United Methodist Church. The fire has been put out.

Spokane Fire Department said the fire started above the second floor. Around 5 – 15 people were inside the church at the time, but no one was injured.

The area of 3rd Ave., 2nd Ave. and Howard will be impacted for the next 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story.

