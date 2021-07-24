Firefighters responded to downtown Spokane building fire

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — A building in downtown Spokane caught on fire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire burned on the roof of a building at 811 W. 2nd Ave. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire has been put out.

Over 50 firefighters responded to the scene to help contain the 30-foot flames from the fire, requiring transmission of second and third alarms due to the heavy fire conditions. The fire was brought under control in 40 minutes. One resident sustained smoke inhalation trying to put out the fire and was later treated by SFD paramedics and declined transport. Another resident was displaced from their upper-floor apartment.

No injuries occurred to any of the firefighters. SFD Special Investigations Unit is on the case.

